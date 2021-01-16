HOMIHELP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,068.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $47,068.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00005190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00040535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00114060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251575 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,599.13 or 0.91168568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

