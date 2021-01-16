Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 147,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 195.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 191,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

