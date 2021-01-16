Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

HEP opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 344,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.