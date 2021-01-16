Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.91. 22,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,624. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

