Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.7% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $6,297,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 59.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

