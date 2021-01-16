Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

