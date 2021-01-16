Holloway Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.7% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $409.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

