Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,089 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 680,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,058. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

