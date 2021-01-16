Holicity (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Shares Down 0.9%

Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 49,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 30,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,245,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

