Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 8,706 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $522,795.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71.

On Friday, January 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $2,387,385.65.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $21,504,857.32.

On Monday, January 4th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $17,750,736.05.

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $41,766,582.72.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

