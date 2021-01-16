Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.16.

Shares of DE traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,238. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average of $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

