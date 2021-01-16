Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 769 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after buying an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,870,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,756. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.