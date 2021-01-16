High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

HWO opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$2.06.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.00 million. Research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.3929771 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

