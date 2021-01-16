HEX (HEX) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $10.90 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050686 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002997 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002816 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002876 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007290 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013257 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars.

