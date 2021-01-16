Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives $9.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 331,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 144,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

