Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of HRI opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Herc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

