Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.34. 1,383,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,223,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

