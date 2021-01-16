Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HEPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 1,046,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

