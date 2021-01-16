HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s (HLLGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLLGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLLGY stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.