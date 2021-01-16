Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $59.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $261,500. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 109.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

