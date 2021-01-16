Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HELE. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $220.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $230.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.08.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

