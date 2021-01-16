HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

HEI stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 794.9% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

