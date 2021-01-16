Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the December 15th total of 864,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,803. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Heartland Express by 83.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

