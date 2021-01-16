Healthpeak Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

