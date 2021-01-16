Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. 68,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 145,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

