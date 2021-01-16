HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 189,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

