Head to Head Survey: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) & Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Information Services Group alerts:

This table compares Information Services Group and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.37% 8.44% 3.44% Cyber Apps World N/A -27.71% -19.75%

This table compares Information Services Group and Cyber Apps World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.71 $3.34 million $0.16 24.69 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Information Services Group and Cyber Apps World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential downside of 9.49%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Cyber Apps World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.