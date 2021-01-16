Head to Head Contrast: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) vs. Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Northern Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 7.06 $210.54 million $2.38 21.06 Northern Trust $6.90 billion 2.91 $1.49 billion $6.63 14.55

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp. Northern Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Glacier Bancorp and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northern Trust 6 6 5 0 1.94

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential downside of 25.51%. Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $96.94, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 31.94% 11.31% 1.52% Northern Trust 20.72% 13.07% 0.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Glacier Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 181 locations, including 164 branches and 17 loan or administration offices in 66 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

