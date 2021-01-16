Head-To-Head Comparison: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) vs. Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 11.75% 4.35% 1.77% Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35%

76.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.86 $30.33 million $6.01 4.34 Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.03 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Comstock Holding Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.