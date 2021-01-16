Head to Head Comparison: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) versus First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

55.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.76 $18.65 million N/A N/A First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Codorus Valley Bancorp and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 8.73% 4.27% 0.41% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, it provides mortgage, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

