Head-To-Head Comparison: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I 0 0 1 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 145.35%. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.98%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.61 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.04 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I N/A N/A N/A

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

