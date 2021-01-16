HC Wainwright Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $49.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.
Genmab A/S stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
