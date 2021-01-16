HC Wainwright Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $49.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

