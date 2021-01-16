HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HBT Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

