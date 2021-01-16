HashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $212,457.18 and approximately $24,483.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00504989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.10 or 0.04183343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016136 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

