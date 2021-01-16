Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 337,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $771.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,815 shares of company stock valued at $429,553. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Harmonic by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

