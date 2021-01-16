Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

