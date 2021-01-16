Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €9.02 ($10.61) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT AG has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($11.24).

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

