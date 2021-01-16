Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HLMAF remained flat at $$35.36 on Friday. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Halma has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

