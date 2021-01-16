H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUL. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. FMR LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 32,263.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

