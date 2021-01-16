Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

