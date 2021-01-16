Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

