Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,376 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

