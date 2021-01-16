Guidance Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $14,545,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $61.60. 1,177,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,827. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

