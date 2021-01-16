Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBML. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 99,419 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IBML traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 33,974 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

