Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

Guardant Health stock opened at $159.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $163.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $55,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $538,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $484,457.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,701,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,321 shares of company stock worth $4,882,440 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

