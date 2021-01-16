GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,924,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other GT Biopharma news, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $60,000.00. Also, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 396,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $114,927.00. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GTBP remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

