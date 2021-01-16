Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 535,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 586,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $990.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

