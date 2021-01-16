Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $8.07. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 114,718 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

