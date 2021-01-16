Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Up 87.8% in December

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the December 15th total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 163,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

