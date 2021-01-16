Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.61

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.61 and traded as high as $138.60. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) shares last traded at $135.60, with a volume of 2,465,553 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.